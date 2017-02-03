President Trump says he plans to roll back Dodd-Frank financial regulations because so many friends of his in business can’t borrow money pic.twitter.com/Ibm9qeRbJK
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 3, 2017
If “Dodd-Frank” rings a bell, that’s because the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act co-sponsored by former Rep. Barney Frank and former Sen. Chris Dodd was pushed through Congress in 2009 and signed into law by President Obama in 2010 to reshape Wall Street. Why? Because the 2008 financial crisis had nearly decimated the country’s economy, and most of the damage incurred during the so-called “Great Recession” was caused by lackluster regulation. Dodd-Frank, therefore, was meant to curb certain practices and ensure the markets wouldn’t suffer a similar nosedive.
So of course President Donald Trump will reportedly sign a new executive order on Friday easing, or doing away completely with, certain regulations established by the 2010 law. According to a White House spokesperson who talked to the Washington Post, Trump campaigned against Dodd-Frank throughout the 2016 election and his new executive order will deliver on that promise.
The president seemingly confirmed the news by addressing Dodd-Frank by name:
“We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank,” Trump said during a meeting with business leaders Friday morning. “Because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine, that had nice businesses, they just can’t borrow money… because the banks just won’t let them borrow because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank.”
Progressive Democrats like Elizabeth Warren have rallied in support of Dodd-Frank since its implementation and especially throughout Trump’s campaign. What’s more, the tighter restrictions imposed by the law — which reach far beyond the blocks of Wall Street — continue to help federal investigators take on companies illegally taking advantage of, or outright misleading, consumers. Yet these considerations were apparently never a part of Trump’s consideration, whose chief concerns were his “friends” with “nice businesses.”
And seeing as how Dodd-Frank is a piece of legislation and not another one of Obama’s executive orders, Trump simply cannot sign its effects away. As one expert told the Post, “many of the regulations created by Dodd-Frank would be difficult to eliminate without action from Congress.” However, he added, “there are a number of changes that regulators can make (especially on the enforcement of these rules) which could have a significant impact on the business models of banks and other financial services firms.”
“I have so many people, friends of mine, that had nice businesses, they just can’t borrow money” – I’m sure he’s friends with people who don’t have the means to secure a business loan. This seems totally legit.
Trump himself has a hard time getting a loan in the US because of his history of bankruptcy. That’s why he’s so entangled with Russia.
He’s either corrupt or incompetent and republicans are natural stooges so I guess middle America is fucked.
Shit, maybe he should get back ON Twitter. He can’t do that much damage online via text…
But, but, but Hillary gave speeches to Goldman Sachs!
Trump also promised to remove the rule preventing churches that receive tax exemptions from endorsing candidates. But it was the democrat that was bought and paid for.
Oh, and there was a secret second part of the immigration ban. It canceled 100,000+ visas
[twitter.com]
What’s the worst that can happen? It’s not like a huge bubble was created that burst and led to a recession that was actually a depression that was then covered with a bandaid that is leading to an even bigger bubble compounded with student loan debt and already defaulting home loans ready to burst worse than that dude’s head in Big Trouble in Little China.
What the hell did you think he was here to do? He’s stacked the deck with corporate cronies to make them and all his friends rich(er). “Draining the swamp” – to make it easier for the crocodiles to get at the rest of you.
Can we stop pretending like the “swamp” wasn’t already filled with cotton mouths? You’re foolish faith in politicians with whom you think you have ANYTHING in common is tired. We spend 200 years crashing the car into the bridge abutment, so the reckoning was going to get us either way.
I have no idea what in the hell you’re trying to say there, or why you didn’t understand my point, but nevermind. Not wasting any more time on you.
Fuck this guy. Fuck him in his fat fucking face.
Jesus, he’s literally going to to repeal everything from the past 8 years isn’t he?