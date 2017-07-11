On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. stunned the masses by dumping his own emails onto the Internet with a claim of “transparency,” by which he only proved that he believed a Kremlin-connected lawyer would give him Hillary dirt from the Russian government. This weird disclosure may function as the first publicly definitive proof of collusion by the Trump campaign. So, how does President Trump feel about his son’s move, which has only increased existing calls for him to be interviewed by the Senate (Judiciary and Intel Committees)?
Trump feels pretty proud of his eldest son. Per CNN’s Jim Acosta — tweeting from a camera-free press briefing — Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed how the president declared, “My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency.”
It’s a typically bombastic statement from Trump, who is big on general praise and small when it comes to providing specifics on why he is praising Don Jr. Does the president not realize that his son has reportedly caused mass panic for White House aides, many of whom are worried that this is a fatal blow to the administration?
In addition, “high quality person” is a strange thing to say about one’s own son, but as it turns out, #45 uses the compliment a lot. As the New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff pointed out, Trump has slapped the label onto Melania along with Devin Nunes, Mike Pence, Sarah Palin, and Jerry Falwell, Jr.
However, Trump only described poor Lorenzo Lamas as a “quality person.” Bummer.
(Via CNN)
Trump’s Teflon. The GOP will defend him to the death because they will not get a rube like this in the chair again any time soon, and Pence pretty much guarantees losing in 2020.
He’s made from the highest quality DNA on this planet: MINE. YUGELY BIGLY SUCK SATANS COCK
It’s like he knows exactly what the truth is and then decides to say the exact opposite. “High quality person” is his way of saying he has a shirt-bird for a kid.