President Trump Calls Don Jr. A ‘High Quality Person’: ‘I Applaud His Transparency’

#Hillary Clinton #Russia #Donald Trump
07.11.17 27 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. stunned the masses by dumping his own emails onto the Internet with a claim of “transparency,” by which he only proved that he believed a Kremlin-connected lawyer would give him Hillary dirt from the Russian government. This weird disclosure may function as the first publicly definitive proof of collusion by the Trump campaign. So, how does President Trump feel about his son’s move, which has only increased existing calls for him to be interviewed by the Senate (Judiciary and Intel Committees)?

Trump feels pretty proud of his eldest son. Per CNN’s Jim Acosta — tweeting from a camera-free press briefing — Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed how the president declared, “My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency.”

It’s a typically bombastic statement from Trump, who is big on general praise and small when it comes to providing specifics on why he is praising Don Jr. Does the president not realize that his son has reportedly caused mass panic for White House aides, many of whom are worried that this is a fatal blow to the administration?

In addition, “high quality person” is a strange thing to say about one’s own son, but as it turns out, #45 uses the compliment a lot. As the New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff pointed out, Trump has slapped the label onto Melania along with Devin Nunes, Mike Pence, Sarah Palin, and Jerry Falwell, Jr.

However, Trump only described poor Lorenzo Lamas as a “quality person.” Bummer.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.hillary clintonRUSSIA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP