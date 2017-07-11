Getty Image

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. stunned the masses by dumping his own emails onto the Internet with a claim of “transparency,” by which he only proved that he believed a Kremlin-connected lawyer would give him Hillary dirt from the Russian government. This weird disclosure may function as the first publicly definitive proof of collusion by the Trump campaign. So, how does President Trump feel about his son’s move, which has only increased existing calls for him to be interviewed by the Senate (Judiciary and Intel Committees)?

Trump feels pretty proud of his eldest son. Per CNN’s Jim Acosta — tweeting from a camera-free press briefing — Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed how the president declared, “My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency.”

SHS statement from POTUS on Don Jr: "my son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 11, 2017

It’s a typically bombastic statement from Trump, who is big on general praise and small when it comes to providing specifics on why he is praising Don Jr. Does the president not realize that his son has reportedly caused mass panic for White House aides, many of whom are worried that this is a fatal blow to the administration?

In addition, “high quality person” is a strange thing to say about one’s own son, but as it turns out, #45 uses the compliment a lot. As the New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff pointed out, Trump has slapped the label onto Melania along with Devin Nunes, Mike Pence, Sarah Palin, and Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Other people Trump has described as a "high-quality person":

-Mike Pence

-Sarah Palin

-Melania

-Devin Nunes

-Jerry Falwell Jr. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 11, 2017

However, Trump only described poor Lorenzo Lamas as a “quality person.” Bummer.

