White House: President Trump ‘Weighed In’ On Don Jr.’s Statement ‘Like Any Father Would Do’

#Russia #Donald Trump
08.01.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been hard at work clarifying a slew of statements and juicy leaks from the Trump camp during a Tuesday briefing. That includes the recent revelation that the President is the one who told Don Jr. to say his meeting with a Russian lawyer was more on the adoption of Russian children by Americans than about Hillary Clinton’s emails. Sanders says that in offering that soundbite, Trump was merely acting “like any father would do” to help his child. She also says there was “no inaccuracy” in the statement.

Regardless of Sanders assurances, she’s actually speaking in direct conflict with the contents of the emails that Don Jr. released, which suggested that he was in fact motivated by the promise of getting “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Trump’s involvement in crafting Don Jr.’s statement would be ethically problematic for anyone, much less POTUS. But leaks from the White House suggest Trump doesn’t really get the gravity of the situation.

“He refuses to sit still,” one presidential adviser told the Washington Post. “He doesn’t think he’s in any legal jeopardy, so he really views this as a political problem he is going to solve by himself.”

It already looked questionable that Trump helped craft an excuse for his son, son-in-law, and former campaign manager to engage in a murky meeting with a bunch of people aligned with the Kremlin, but perhaps Sanders is right. Any father would help his child. Yet this situation is beginning to look more and more like a father in a Greek tragedy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.Natalia VeselnitskayaRUSSIAsarah huckabee sanders

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP