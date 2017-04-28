This happened. Trump brought printed map handouts showing his electoral college win to his Reuters interview. https://t.co/luUq5ZNEBi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 28, 2017

During the same Reuters interview in which Trump yearned for his old life and warned how a “major, major conflict” with North Korea may be on the horizon, he also couldn’t resist puffing out his chest. Trump whipped out some printed map handouts for reporters, so that they could marvel at the most updated data showing his electoral college win. Yes, five months after his victory and 100 days after taking office, Trump feels the need to remind everyone of his superiority over Hillary Clinton. In the above video, Reuters’ Jeff Mason tells CNN’s New Day how he was one of three reporters in the room, and Trump even pointed out all of the red areas on the map:

“[Trump] sort of interrupted himself and handed out this map of the Electoral College and said that these were the latest figures of the areas in the country that he had won in 2016 … He said, ‘The red is obviously us.'”

Mason imagined that Trump either still feels like he has something to prove, or he’s likely still holding a grudge over the almost universal predictions that he would lose. Well, both reasons are likely valid. After all, this is a guy who introduced his press secretary to the world while making him tell lies about inaugural crowd size. Remember, Trump is all about winning, and this time he actually won something, so he’s not going to let anyone forget it.

At least he’s not still (falsely) insisting that he was cheated of the popular vote, right? Small mercies.

You can see a bizarre Reuters photo of Trump with the three map printouts right here. FYI, Trump also bragged about his win during a peacemaking meeting with the GOP Congress back in January. He just likes winning, okay?

(Via CNN & Reuters)