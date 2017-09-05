BREAKING NEWS: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says DACA immigration policy is being rescinded pic.twitter.com/jsmDStdKSz — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2017

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed that President Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — thereby closing the door on Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors. The presidential desire, as further forecast over the weekend, was to eventually end DACA entirely but allow Dreamers who are currently in the U.S. to fulfill current work permits before getting the boot. And now, Sessions has announced that DACA will indeed phase out with a six-month stay while Congress irons out the technicalities. In the above clip, Sessions maintained that DACA steals #Jobs and social security from American workers and was unconstitutionally implemented by Obama: