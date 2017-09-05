Jeff Sessions Confirms Trump’s Decision To End The DACA Program That Protects Young Undocumented Immigrants

#Donald Trump
News Editor
09.05.17 9 Comments

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed that President Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — thereby closing the door on Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors. The presidential desire, as further forecast over the weekend, was to eventually end DACA entirely but allow Dreamers who are currently in the U.S. to fulfill current work permits before getting the boot. And now, Sessions has announced that DACA will indeed phase out with a six-month stay while Congress irons out the technicalities. In the above clip, Sessions maintained that DACA steals #Jobs and social security from American workers and was unconstitutionally implemented by Obama:

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration has been rescinded … the policy was implemented unilaterally, to great controversy and legal concern … the executive branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize … Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONjeff sessionsjustice department

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP