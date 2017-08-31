Report: Trump Is Expected To Phase Out The DACA Program That Protects Young Undocumented Immigrants

#Donald Trump
08.31.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Earlier this summer, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Obama-era protections for “Dreamers” — undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — would remain in place. While some Dreamers had been already deported by ICE, it was generally good news However, President Trump is reportedly set to end those protections while letting some Dreamers remain in the U.S. until their work permits expire.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was started in 2012 and offered work permits to undocumented immigrants who passed a background check and maintained a clean criminal record — not really the “gang members and drug dealers” Trump said they are in February. However, though after his inauguration he pledged to treat Dreamers with “great heart,” Trump made it a campaign promise to end the “illegal amnesty” the program offered

According to sources, President Trump hasn’t acted yet even after being told by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the program is unconstitutional (according to Sessions) because he doesn’t want to make a large policy decision while facing a natural disaster in Hurricane Harvey.

“I think he’s genuinely conflicted on this and trying to figure it out,” an anonymous Republican told McClatchy DC.

Sympathetic lawmakers are hoping that when the order does become official, they will be able to work out some sort of new plan to prevent the 800,000+ Dreamers from being deported.

(Via McClatchy DC & CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSDACAdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONtrump administration

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 hours ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP