Getty Image

Many CEOs have resigned from Trump’s Manufacturing Council after his delayed, milquetoast response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. To make matters worse, a New York Times report broke the news Wednesday morning that the members of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum were considering disbanding. So the president decided to end both groups via Twitter before anyone else could disband from either one.

By Wednesday, the Manufacturing Council was so short of members that Stephen A. Schwarzman of Blackstone Group summoned everyone to join an emergency conference call about how they should proceed. Before they could come to an agreement, however, Trump himself pulled the plug. In an early afternoon tweet he announced, “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Denise Morrison, CEO and President of Campbell’s Soup, was one of the latest CEOs to take leave before Trump’s announcement. She joined Inge Thulin of 3M, Kenneth C. Frazier of Merck, Under Armour’s Kevin Plank, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, and Scott Paul of the Alliance for American Manufacturing — all of whom left earlier this week. Morrison issued a strong statement on the company’s website: