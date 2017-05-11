Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

Trump Will Establish An ‘Election Integrity’ Commission To Examine Voter Fraud And Suppression

05.11.17

With the firing of FBI Director James Comey and Russia’s successful trolling of the Oval Office, Donald Trump is hoping to turn the tide in his favor with a new executive order concerning voter fraud and suppression. Per several administration officials, ABC News reports the White House will announce the formation of the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity in an official release later today. Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will serve as the commission’s chair and vice chair, respectively.

The commission, which will include Republicans and Democrats, will be tasked with studying “vulnerabilities” in U.S. voting systems and potential effects on “improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting,” according to one official with knowledge of the announcement.

Toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump and some of his more outspoken supporters, like Roger Stone, found themselves in legal trouble for potentially harassing or intimidating voters in Ohio. Why? Because, the Republican nominee claimed, there were nefarious attempts by Democrats and progressives to illegally modify the vote count. And even when the electoral college gave him the election win, then President-elect Trump repeatedly claimed millions of illegal voters were cast for Clinton.

The reports Trump and his team relied on to fuel their “illegal votes” conspiracy theory ultimately proved to be just a ridiculous, if not more so. Yet despite election officials finding “no credible allegations” of voter fraud or suppression, Trump stuck to his guns and often suggested his presidency would tackle the issue head-on in some official capacity. Thursday’s potential executive order and the commission therein, it seems, suggest the president will keep his promise.

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016executive ordervoter fraud

