All The People Who Have Quit Under Trump

andrew-husband
Contributing Writer
01.27.17 3 Comments

Many of the ways in which pundits thought President Donald Trump would use executive orders to curtail or utterly cancel President Barack Obama’s legacy have come true within his first week in office. Reigniting the fires behind the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, officially calling for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico — no subject seems safe from Trump’s more divisive campaign promises. Especially immigration, against which the president signed yet another order following Secretary of Defense Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis’ swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

“I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical islamic terrorists out of the United States of America,” he told reporters while signing the official documentation. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.

While it doesn’t include the exact phrase “extreme vetting,” the measure recalls Trump’s first use of the term during a campaign address then described as a “major policy speech.” Instead, the remarks were delivered in a manner not unlike the Republican nominee’s boisterous rallies, and included things like “extreme vetting” and his repeated promise to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. As Politico noted, the president seemingly referred to this when he described the order as “the protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States” before adding, “we all know what that means.”

Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

