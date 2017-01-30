On Monday, Donald Trump signed another executive order that will require agencies to revoke two regulations every time they want to create a new one. Trump said the goal of the order is to cut the fat when it comes to agency budget concerns. Agencies will also present the rules they want to cut to the White House for a review. And to prove he is not joking, agencies will have a $0 budget for new regulations for fiscal 2017, as reported by CNBC. Trump said this is the “biggest such act that our country has ever seen” and will bring more order:
“This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen. There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily. And that’s what our country has been all about.”
Trump signed the order after meeting with small-business leaders. He claims this process will get things done quicker and help reinvigorate small businesses, which he said have “been treated very, very badly:”
“If you have a regulation you want, number one, we’re not gonna approve it because it’s already been approved probably in 17 different forms. But if we do, the only way you have a chance is we have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation. So if there’s a new regulation, they have to knock out two…And we’ll be reducing them big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurial spirit,” he pledged. “And it’s been very badly damaged. So the American dream is back.”
It’s not usually how business is done in D.C., but then again Trump is redefining the status quo.
That block quote reminds me of when my cousin’s 4-year-old tries to tell a story. It starts out being about his trip to the ice cream store, but 30 seconds in he’s telling me about his friend Connor and the soccer ball Connor likes.
So that new cancer drug needs approval?
What can we cut? Prohibition on lead in paint and water? Gone!
Where is the vetting process for these orders? OH wait Bannon.
Right, because deregulation has done so well to help the small business in the past…
Donald “Non-Specific” Trump
What the actual fuck? And how do they decide which two regulations to cut?? Regulations that are there for a reason, BTW. Frequently for safety purposes, like, of the public and whatnot. This is spiraling beyond the realm of batshit crazy now, and I thought it was batshit LAST week.
Simple solutions to complex problems… what the hell, it seems to be working awesome so far. Fuck the mouth-breathers who voted for this guy.
So if no new regulations are created under Trump, then all of the existing ones he doesn’t like get to stay?
What in the actual fuck sake? When’s the executive order that if you don’t comment on the immense size of Trump’s hands you get sent to Guantanamo EO coming?
Makes no sense for a small business. Regulations are what keep them in line for the most part.