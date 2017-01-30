Getty Image

On Monday, Donald Trump signed another executive order that will require agencies to revoke two regulations every time they want to create a new one. Trump said the goal of the order is to cut the fat when it comes to agency budget concerns. Agencies will also present the rules they want to cut to the White House for a review. And to prove he is not joking, agencies will have a $0 budget for new regulations for fiscal 2017, as reported by CNBC. Trump said this is the “biggest such act that our country has ever seen” and will bring more order:

“This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen. There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily. And that’s what our country has been all about.”

Trump signed the order after meeting with small-business leaders. He claims this process will get things done quicker and help reinvigorate small businesses, which he said have “been treated very, very badly:”

“If you have a regulation you want, number one, we’re not gonna approve it because it’s already been approved probably in 17 different forms. But if we do, the only way you have a chance is we have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation. So if there’s a new regulation, they have to knock out two…And we’ll be reducing them big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy, our entrepreneurial spirit,” he pledged. “And it’s been very badly damaged. So the American dream is back.”

It’s not usually how business is done in D.C., but then again Trump is redefining the status quo.

(Via CNBC & Politico)