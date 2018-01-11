President Trump Bragged About Selling Jets That Only Exist In ‘Call Of Duty’ To Norway

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare was a notable game for largely nailing futuristic military technology. By and large, they are really building this stuff. One thing they’re not building, however, is the F-52 jet you fly in a key sequence, so Trump announcing he was selling them to Norway was, uh, attention-getting.

The blunder, as noted by the Verge, appears to have been caused by the fact that the United States is, in fact, selling Norway 52 F-35 fighters as well as several P-8 maritime aircraft. That this is happening at all is awkward enough. The F-35, also called the Joint Strike Fighter, has been criticized repeatedly by Trump, who seems to have little grasp of the complicated and expensive path the fighter has taken from drawing board to runway and will likely get Trump in trouble no matter what, since he seems to be playing favorites among defense contractors.

But, instead, he announced, “In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets. We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule.” This raises two questions. The first, most importantly, is whether the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces has a full understanding of the military capacity at his command. The second is, do we think he’s the guy who keeps insisting everybody else is using hacks? Because he seems like that kind of guy.

