After declaring over and over again throughout the 2016 campaign how “easy” it would be to fix Obamacare, Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted defeat after it became clear Trumpcare wouldn’t make it through the Senate. The GOP then temporarily scrapped plans for a “repeal and replace” plan in favor of a simple repeal. The president spoke to the media during a lunch for U.S. service members with Vice President Mike Pence by his side, and he did not sound very optimistic.

“I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail. We’re not gonna own it. I’m not gonna own it,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll let Obamacare fail and then Democrats are going to come to us.”

The bill was not just doomed to fail because of Democrats, of course, as several Senate Republicans also stood against it. When asked whether or not he felt the holdouts were “disloyal” to the party, Trump offered a rather eyebrow-raising response, in which he insinuated the bill would have passed had not it been for those pesky Dems getting a say in the matter: