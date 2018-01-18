Getty Image

Donald Trump’s “Fake News Awards” have finally arrived after a few delays, but that doesn’t mean they arrived without incident. The president tweeted out the link to the “awards” over at the GOP official site and those who clicked the link were greeted with a 404 error.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Fox News managed to get their hands on the awards, which shouldn’t be much of a shock, and most of the “winners” are noteworthy members of the president’s media enemies list. This includes the New York Times in the top spot, ABC News thanks to Brian Ross’ mishandled reporting that earned him a suspension and CNN: