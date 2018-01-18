Donald Trump’s “Fake News Awards” have finally arrived after a few delays, but that doesn’t mean they arrived without incident. The president tweeted out the link to the “awards” over at the GOP official site and those who clicked the link were greeted with a 404 error.
Fox News managed to get their hands on the awards, which shouldn’t be much of a shock, and most of the “winners” are noteworthy members of the president’s media enemies list. This includes the New York Times in the top spot, ABC News thanks to Brian Ross’ mishandled reporting that earned him a suspension and CNN:
1) The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claiming markets would ‘never’ recover from Trump presidency
2) ABC News’ Brian Ross’ bungled report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn
3) CNN report that the Trump campaign had early access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks
4) TIME report that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office
5) The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeting that Trump’s December rally in Pensacola, Florida, wasn’t packed with supporters
6) CNN’s video suggesting Trump overfed fish during visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
7) CNN’s retracted report claiming Anthony Scaramucci-Russia ties
8) Newsweek report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake Trump’s hand
9) CNN report that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim he was told he was not under investigation
10) The New York Times report that the Trump administration had hidden a climate-change report
11) In Trump’s words, “‘RUSSIA COLLUSION!’ Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”
y’know that person on your FB feed who has kids but hasn’t matured even a little bit since HS?
that’s the GOP
So it’s a list of 10 that they had to rub their 10 brain cells together and push to shit out. Because #11 is a lie.
Now let’s see the list of the 2,000 documented lies the pussy grabber has told.
Unless this was only for 2017 they missed the Crown Jewel of fake-news: HuffPo gives Trump 1.6% of winning
[twitter.com]
One has to wonder how many (arguably not brilliant) people stayed home and didn’t even bother voting because they believed it this and similar poll numbers. That there should be what you see when you look up “fake news” in the dictionary which of course you cant Tad Trickle is this your mugshot.
He absolutely put more time and effort into this list than learning basic information such as what “The Bill of Rights” is, the difference between health insurance and life insurance, which side of global conflicts certain countries are or have been (like Russia in Syria), and other “busy work” such as making key government appointments.
Lazy obese dummy couldn’t even get this list out on time. Didn’t he initially say it was going to be released like 9 days ago? Guess he couldn’t tear his fat ass away from his precious eating fast food in bed while hate-watching cable TV-time – I mean “executive time”.
My current #1 award is that Trump grew an inch since last year and weighs only 239 lbs – conveniently putting him exactly 1 pound shy of being officially obese. I’ve said it before but look at him standing next to Obama who is 6-1 or Bill Clinton who is 6-2 – at best he’s as tall as Obama.