When @realDonaldTrump lets the swamp monsters in and shows the base the door…the base fights back -The Deplorables #MAGA #DACA #NoAmnesty pic.twitter.com/EvpyekS26y — MAGA G (@Pandas4Trump) September 15, 2017

After agreeing to a deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on a debt ceiling extension, President Trump continued to befuddle Republican supporters when it was reported that Trump and the Democrats had reached another deal concerning DACA and border security. While Trump has insisted that he didn’t make a deal, he is rapidly losing face among his most ardent supporters like Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity for making bipartisan agreements.

Perhaps unable to vocalize their disappointment in President Trump over possibly accomplishing an act of governing as well as his fans in the pundit class, some people have taken to Twitter to burn their “Make America Great Again” hats in a stunning display of angrily destroying something they paid money for.

One user cites this new DACA deal as one of many campaign promises that Trump has broken. Trump will never be able to drain the swamp if he keeps this up, which leaves this young man “no choice” but to burn his hat.