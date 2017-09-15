Some Former Trump Fans Are Burning Their #MAGA Hats In Fits Of Rage Over His DACA Deal

#Donald Trump
09.15.17 5 mins ago

After agreeing to a deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on a debt ceiling extension, President Trump continued to befuddle Republican supporters when it was reported that Trump and the Democrats had reached another deal concerning DACA and border security. While Trump has insisted that he didn’t make a deal, he is rapidly losing face among his most ardent supporters like Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity for making bipartisan agreements.

Perhaps unable to vocalize their disappointment in President Trump over possibly accomplishing an act of governing as well as his fans in the pundit class, some people have taken to Twitter to burn their “Make America Great Again” hats in a stunning display of angrily destroying something they paid money for.

One user cites this new DACA deal as one of many campaign promises that Trump has broken. Trump will never be able to drain the swamp if he keeps this up, which leaves this young man “no choice” but to burn his hat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpmake america great againRepublicans

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP