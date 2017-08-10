Trump Refuses To Soften His ‘Fire And Fury’ Threat To North Korea: ‘Maybe That Statement Wasn’t Tough Enough’

08.10.17 4 Comments

A few days ago President Trump vowed to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” upon North Korea if it continued to threaten the United States. As it turned out, Trump apparently ad-libbed this remark, much to the surprise of new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Trump may have done it again. At least, that’s the assumption one can draw after he — while gesticulating toward reporters outside his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey — refused to back down from his original threat and wondered aloud (in two clips) if he hadn’t gone far enough. Let’s do this:

“Frankly, the people who were questioning that statement — ‘Was it too tough?’ — maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, many years and it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So, if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.”

Trump’s escalating his own rhetoric even as North Korea may be days away from a missile strike on the U.S. territory of Guam, and both he and Kim Jong-un won’t stop questioning each other’s sanity. It’s bonkers.

In response to another question about what could possibly be “tougher” than Trump’s original statement, he simply answered, “You’ll see” (and he probably has it in him to follow through with more). When pressed on the possibility of a preemptive strike, Trump declined to answer while slamming “the other administration” for talking. In this clip, Trump again warned North Korea not to strike the U.S. or any of its allies. If they choose to do so, he promised, “Things will happen to them like they never thought possible.”

(Via CNN)

TAGSdonald trumpNORTH KOREANukes

