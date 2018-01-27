Donald Trump Apparently Wants To ‘Fire’ Or ‘Get Rid Of’ Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

#Politics #Russia #Donald Trump
01.26.18 7 hours ago

Getty Image

Despite his recent willingness to speak with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, President Trump reportedly tried to fire him back in June. What’s more, the Donald seems hell-bent on waging an unprecedented war against the FBI than many analysts fear won’t end well for the White House. And smack dab in the middle of it all is the man who appointed Mueller in the first place — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who previously said he saw no good reason for firing the special prosecutor. Needless to say, he’s not Trump’s favorite person right now.

According to CNN, the president is “fuming” about Mueller’s investigation and anyone else he deems responsible for, or connected to, it. Like Rosenstein:

The President has been venting about Rosenstein — who oversees Mueller and the special counsel investigation — in recent weeks, according to four sources familiar with the situation. At times, Trump even gripes about wanting Rosenstein removed, two of those sources said. One source said the President makes comments like “let’s fire him, let’s get rid of him” before his advisers convince him it’s an ill-fated idea.

Between his apparent desires to fire Mueller, Rosenstein, and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, it seems the former Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice host want to relive the good ol’ days. Seeing as how this is the United States federal government and not a reality television show, however, Trump is finding out that wanted to “get rid of” these individuals isn’t as easy as simply wanting it to happen.

(Via CNN)

TOPICS#Politics#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPoliticsRobert Muellerrod rosensteinRUSSIA

