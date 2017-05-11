Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Trump Insists He Was Going To Fire James Comey ‘Regardless Of Recommendation’ In An Interview With NBC

News & Entertainment Writer
05.11.17 4 Comments

If numerous reports regarding the behind-the-scenes turmoil of Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey weren’t bad enough, the president dug himself into a slightly deeper hole during a new interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. The hole in question came about when Holt brought up Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s recommendation to fire Comey, which — along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ own letter — the White House cited as the primary impetus for termination. Seeing as how Rosenstein is apparently unhappy with this turn of events, it was a fair question.

Hence why Trump freely answered it by saying he was going to fire Comey regardless of whatever Rosenstein and Sessions’ recommendations were:

“What I did is, I was going to fire Comey. My decision… I was going to fire Comey. There’s no good time to do it, by the way… I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. He made a recommendation. He’s highly respected. Very good guy. Very smart guy. The Democrats like him. The Republicans like him. He made a recommendation, but regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey.”

Trump’s insistence that he was going to fire Comey no matter what Rosenstein or Sessions said is telling, especially since his admission confirms the general gist of a Washington Post report detailing what lead to Comey’s firing on Tuesday. The story claimed the president spent the better part of last week stewing over the FBI director, whom he thought was “using the Russia probe to become a martyr.” So after a weekend of golfing, Trump ordered Rosenstein and Sessions “to explain in writing the case against Comey” and promptly fired him the following day.

Around The Web

TAGSBREAKING NEWSdonald trumpFBIjames comey

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 day ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP