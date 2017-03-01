Donald Trump’s first Address to Congress (a trial State of the Union speech) played much like one of his rallies, albeit a more gentle endeavor … for the most part. Trump declared an era of optimism and jobs jobs borders jobs borders borders jobs Great Wall. That was the tone for the first 40 minutes as he bragged about how the “Earth shifted beneath our feet” in 2016 before the “chorus became an earthquake.” After Trump delivered pure sunshine to his audience, he then drove down a bleak avenue.

In the above clip, Trump called for a a new agency that will single out crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. He wants to call this “VOICE,” which stands for “Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.” The statement caused an audible groan from the Democrats, but Trump continued. He introduced parents whose children were murdered by illegal immigrants, and he showcased two women whose law-enforcement husbands were killed in the line of duty. As Trump put it, they were “viciously cut down by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record with two prior deportations.” He vowed, “We will never stop fighting for justice … we will always honor their memory.”