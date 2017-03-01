Even Fox Is Over Trump

Trump’s Joint Address To Congress Took A Dark Turn When He Zeroed In On Crime And Immigration

02.28.17 2 hours ago 25 Comments

Donald Trump’s first Address to Congress (a trial State of the Union speech) played much like one of his rallies, albeit a more gentle endeavor … for the most part. Trump declared an era of optimism and jobs jobs borders jobs borders borders jobs Great Wall. That was the tone for the first 40 minutes as he bragged about how the “Earth shifted beneath our feet” in 2016 before the “chorus became an earthquake.” After Trump delivered pure sunshine to his audience, he then drove down a bleak avenue.

In the above clip, Trump called for a a new agency that will single out crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. He wants to call this “VOICE,” which stands for “Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.” The statement caused an audible groan from the Democrats, but Trump continued. He introduced parents whose children were murdered by illegal immigrants, and he showcased two women whose law-enforcement husbands were killed in the line of duty. As Trump put it, they were “viciously cut down by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record with two prior deportations.” He vowed, “We will never stop fighting for justice … we will always honor their memory.”

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpMike Pencepaul ryanted cruz

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP