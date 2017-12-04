President Trump Tells Reporters That He Feels ‘Very Badly’ For Michael Flynn

12.04.17 2 Comments

As President Donald Trump departed the White House for Utah on Monday morning, where he will reportedly announce his plan to shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, he was questioned by reporters about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to the FBI. And once again, he couldn’t help but get carried away with his remarks.

“Well I feel badly for General Flynn, I feel very badly. He’s led a very, uh strong life and I feel very badly,” he said, before turning his attention to his favorite scapegoat.

“I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her, Flynn lied and they destroyed his life, I think it’s a shame,” he continued. “Hillary Clinton, on the fourth of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath, it was the most incredible thing anyone’s ever seen, she lied many times nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, it’s like, they ruined his life, it’s very unfair.”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that he had to fire Flynn “because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI,” which was essentially tantamount to obstruction of justice. In an attempt to do damage control, his lawyer later claimed to have written the tweet.

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumphillary clintonMichael Flynn

