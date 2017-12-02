Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Saturday morning, as President Trump departed the White House to attend meetings with the Republican National Committee in New York City, he was questioned by reporters about Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, and the fact that his former National Security Advisor is expected to testify that he was directed to make contact with Russia. Predictably, Trump seemed unconcerned about the recent developments, instead focusing on the Senate passing of the GOP tax bill. “It was a fantastic evening last night,” he said. “We passed the largest tax cuts in the history of our country.”

When asked to comment on Flynn, Trump said, “No, I’m not. And what has been shown is no collusion, no collusion. There’s been absolutely no collusion so we’re very happy, and frankly last night was one of the big nights.” After listening to another question, he responded, “We’ll see what happens, thank you all very much.”

Following the news about Flynn’s plea, many media outlets began reporting that the senior Trump transition team official who directed him to reach out to then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was none other than Trump’s own son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Kushner reportedly urged Flynn to reach out to Kislyak in regards to delaying a vote on an impending U.N. Security Council resolution that criticized Israel’s settlement policy.