In addition to making good on his plan to put an end to federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (which provides funding for PBS and NPR), Donald Trump’s newly-proposed 2019 budget is also proposing to replace food stamps by providing low-income families with government-picked, nonperishable food boxes.
On Monday, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney compared the idea to meal kit delivery “Blue Apron-type programs,” which Politico points out had one of the worst stock debuts in 2017 and struggles to retain customers. The “America’s Harvest Box,” which is what the proposed program is being called by the Department of Agriculture, would include non-perishable U.S. grown and produced food items such as shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, canned fruits and meats, and cereal.
The USDA is boasting that the program would save the government over $129 billion in 10 years, and while that may be all well and good on paper, potential flaws already appear glaring. For one thing, the proposal doesn’t include fresh produce and meats, which Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients have access to with food stamps. It’s also unclear how the program would cater to those with food allergies or religious exemptions, and just who would be picking up the tab for delivery of these boxes — particularly in hard-to-deliver rural areas.
Many are also comparing the proposal to the days of government cheese that used to be doled out to welfare recipients.
Kevin Concannon, who oversaw SNAP during the Obama administration, was aghast when he saw the proposal. “Holy mackerel,” said Concannon, who said it reminded him of when poor people had to line up and wait for local officials to dole out food and other welfare benefits. “I don’t know where this came from, but I suspect that the folks when they were drawing it up were also watching silent movies.”
Jordan Rasmussen, a policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, points out how this program would further cripple already struggling low-income areas. “This action would not only destabilize attempts to bring more healthy, fresh foods into the homes of America’s food insecure, but would keep dollars out of local grocery stores and farmers markets, which are critical assets to all communities,” she told Politico.
In 2016, SNAP supplied approximately 44.2 million Americans, or 14 percent of the population, with food assistance — many of those red-state Trump voters.
Yeah, let’s not spend the time to see how much we waste in corporate spending…..let’s take aim at the poor people.
*corporate welfare* — gottam you lack of edit button!
That plan would pretty much guarantee that Trump will get primaried in 2020.
Coming soon: a federal partnership with McDonalds.
Because we ain’t fat ‘nough.
FUCK YOU I’M EATING
I work for the Department of Human Services in one of these red-leaning states. If this passes, I would take a transfer out to the boonies just to drink in all that schadenfreude, first-hand.
Livestream it so we can all partake.
“He’s gon’ do whut now?…to us? Wait…how…I thought he sed he wuz gonna Make ‘Murica Great and take care’a all them dirty beaners…how’s come he’s takin’ mah food stamps?”
Wait.. the same fools who screamed MAGA and gave up basic healthcare for themselves and their loved ones can no longer visit grocery stores and are getting boxes of cheese and bread in return? 😂
I hate the MAGA chuds as much as anyone, but I would never want them to lose access to healthy affordable meals or opioid addiction relief.
However, it seems like Donald Trump does.
You shouldn’t have any pity for them. They absolutely want it this way.
This seems like a huge expansion of government interference in peoples’ lives. GOP isn’t satisfied with legislating your genital activity, now they want in on issuing you your diet
As always, the conservatives don’t care about government interference so long as it’s interfering in accordance with their beliefs (see: gay marriage bans, emergency manager laws, bans on local governments doing things like banning plastic bags or implementing trans protections, etc.).
I know there’s little to no details yet but I’ll bet everything I own that all of this will go through the private sector just like the prison food services did here in Michigan (which our republican governor just killed because it was a disaster). More tax dollars to corporations so it becomes corporate welfare out of tax dollars paid for the public welfare. It’s a Republican’s wet dream come true.
@FatPolamalu – absolutely no question it will be a private sector thing.
Based on his eating habits this fat fuck should never have any say over what another person should eat
Hey, the government won’t have to worry about helping anyone out of poverty if all the peasants are dead or in the process of dying, amirite?
Yeah, another backstabbing reform for underprivileged middle and lower class. I will donate my box to Melania and let her prep meals for her family. Assuming she knows how to cook. Lol. Better yet ,we should skip eating one day a week. All the saving goverment can spend on travelling to Mar a Lago.
the government used to give away large cans of peanut butter that contained all the peanut oil from the peanuts unlike a lot of supermarket spread that removes the peanut oil and replaces it with some cheaper oil. next time you’re at a store read the label of Jiff or other brands.
They have already showed how successful they were in delivering meals in Puerto Rico. I’m sure it will be fine. They hire the best people.