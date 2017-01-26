One Major Company Is Defying Trump's Tweets

Fox News

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a seemingly random threat against the city of Chicago, saying he’d “send in the Feds” if they didn’t remedy the ongoing “carnage” plaguing its residents. An interview published by the New York Times the next day all but confirmed the tweet’s connection to a segment on The O’Reilly Factor, which aired just before Trump’s tweet, but the new president’s penchant for live-tweeting responses to various cable news shows is nothing new. It’s just weird now that he is the 45th President of the United States.

Consider Trump’s response to a recent Fox & Friends report by co-anchor Abby Huntsman about President Barack Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning, the former United States Army analyst who leaked diplomatic cables and other sensitive information to WikiLeaks. The segment, which detailed a new op-ed by Manning in The Guardian, labeled the soon-to-be-released prisoner an “ungrateful traitor” for her harsh criticisms of the former president:

“Chelsea Manning sounding less than grateful to President Obama for cutting nearly twenty-five years off of her sentence for leaking unclassified information. In a new article for The Guardian, the disgraced former Army private is slamming President Obama as a weak leader with few permanent accomplishments.”

A whopping 14 minutes after Huntsman’s report aired, Trump chimed in on Twitter with a tweet that practically copied-and-pasted pertinent words and phrases. “Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” he said, adding: “Terrible!”

