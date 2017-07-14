The Trump Administration Is Quietly Cutting Funding For Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs

#Health #Donald Trump
07.14.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Since President Trump appears intent upon rolling back every Obama policy possible, he’s back with a new installment. This particular roll back feels like a natural progression to please his conservative base, but there’s been no flashy executive order to push the agenda through. Rather, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program has been quietly relieved of $213.6 million in funding.

This news arrives courtesy of Reveal, which dug up associated grant letters via The Center for Investigative Reporting. The relevant language shortens the current grant period, which was scheduled to conclude in June 2020 but shall now end in June 2018. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering how Trump has already rolled back the birth control mandate on Obamacare by fast-tracking an interim final rule (while the Senate GOP works to hammer out their healthcare act). However, the shady mechanism by which these funding cuts are happening — independent of the standard federal budget process — will only make the effects more devastating for their unilateral nature:

“We are just reeling. We’re not sure how we’ll adapt,” said Jennifer Hettema, an associate research professor at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, which was finding ways to help doctors talk to Native American and Latino teens about avoiding pregnancy.

More than a quarter of U.S. girls become pregnant by 20. The teen birth rate has continually declined over the past 20 years, but it remains high compared with other industrialized nations, particularly among poor and minority girls.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has made no secret of his intent to slice contraceptive protections from federal programs, and while in Congress, he opposed Obamacare’s birth control mandate. His department issued a weak statement to Reveal that claims the programs have enough time to secure funding (for both research and training resources) elsewhere. Part of the cuts (up to $2.9 million) will also drastically affect a grant that goes to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, which will lose that money immediately. Altogether, the funding will affect five major programs that serve 80 separate institutions.

On a not-unrelated note, the New York Times published an editorial today about the Trump administration’s harsh stance on reproductive rights. The piece contains quite a kicker: “Mr. Trump doesn’t care about women’s health or rights, and it’s easy to outsource policy to the activists of the religious right who helped elect him. When you’re the president, they let you do it.

(Via Reveal & New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Health#Donald Trump
TAGSabortiondonald trumphealthteen pregnancywomen's health

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP