Although it seems impossible to comprehend, Trump is still experiencing multiple gaffes and/or humiliations per day on his foreign trip. Thursday’s highlights included the president possibly shoving the Montenegro prime minister in an attempted (and unconscious?) display of prowess. Then Trump was forced to address a leak of U.K. intelligence following a reprimand by British Prime Minister Theresa May. And German Chancellor Angela Merkel shaded Trump’s mythical wall right in front of him. Could there possibly be another embarrassment in the making? Yes.

A German publication, SPIEGEL is reporting that Trump kinda trashed Germans at an EU meeting by calling them “very, very bad.” He appears to have only been speaking in the context of trade, but his words always land with impact, and some are even translating this as “very, very evil.” Yet Trump probably only meant “bad,” and here’s what he said:

US President Donald Trump complained bitterly about the German trade surplus on his meeting with the EU top in Brussels. “The Germans are evil, very evil,” said Trump. This was learned by the SPIEGEL from participants in the meeting. Trump said, “Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US, and we’ll stop that.”

Whether or not this is true is anyone’s guess, but it’s completely possible that Trump went in like a freight train without thinking about how his words would be interpreted. EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly disagreed — in a “friendly” but firm manner — with Trump’s take in the meeting while arguing in favor of free trade. And given that Trump nearly pulled the U.S. out of NAFTA not too long ago, this report isn’t too much of a stretch.

Meanwhile, Trump’s likely seething over the travel ban ruling, so perhaps he hasn’t even heard about this story, but one good thing happened for him today … Melania did not swat away his hand in Sicily. Witness!

Pres and Mrs Trump, holding hands, descend the steps of Air Force One in Sicily. pic.twitter.com/hI1xmbe2RE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 25, 2017

