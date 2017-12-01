Amid the growing wave of sexual allegations against members of Congress and the entertainment industry, the impending vote on the reportedly disastrous GOP tax bill, and the unsure future of net neutrality, it is easy to forget that there are still multiple investigations into Russia’s meddling in Election 2016 and possible collusion with the Trump administration. However, according to a new report by the New York Times, we almost closed one investigation at the insistence of President Trump himself.
In what is being called a “highly unusual intervention” by Trump, the president reportedly urged several high-profile Republicans to end the Senate’s inquiry into Russian meddling according to the Times:
Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, the intelligence committee chairman, said in an interview this week that Mr. Trump told him that he was eager to see an investigation that has overshadowed much of the first year of his presidency come to an end.
“It was something along the lines of, ‘I hope you can conclude this as quickly as possible,’” Mr. Burr said. He said he replied to Mr. Trump that “when we have exhausted everybody we need to talk to, we will finish.”
In addition, according to lawmakers and aides, Mr. Trump told Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, and Senator Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri and a member of the intelligence committee, to end the investigation swiftly.
Join The Discussion: Log In With