Getty Image

Amid the growing wave of sexual allegations against members of Congress and the entertainment industry, the impending vote on the reportedly disastrous GOP tax bill, and the unsure future of net neutrality, it is easy to forget that there are still multiple investigations into Russia’s meddling in Election 2016 and possible collusion with the Trump administration. However, according to a new report by the New York Times, we almost closed one investigation at the insistence of President Trump himself.

In what is being called a “highly unusual intervention” by Trump, the president reportedly urged several high-profile Republicans to end the Senate’s inquiry into Russian meddling according to the Times: