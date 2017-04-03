A Secret White House Meeting You Need To Know About

Senate Democrats Have Reportedly Gathered Enough Votes To Filibuster Neil Gorsuch

04.03.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

President Trump often trashes Democrats for being “losers,” but somehow, they have managed to bind together and reach the magic number of 41 needed to filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. On Monday afternoon, the filibuster became inevitable when Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein (Ca.), Patrick Leahy (Vt.), and Mark Warner (Va.) announced they would not vote in favor of Gorsuch.

This news comes after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced his opposition and urged his colleagues to follow his lead. Liberal progressive groups have also spent weeks lobbying against Gorsuch, for they fear he will not stand up to Trump and will instead help further push an agenda that has already resulted in a number of lawsuits.

Only a few Democratic senators are still undecided, but even if Senator Bob Menedez (NJ), and Senator Ben Cardin (MD) voted in favor of Gorsuch, it will not be enough to avoid a filibuster. Longtime Republcans are making sure to put Democrats on notice and remind them of the time when Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) used the nuclear option in 2013 to lower the number of votes needed to confirm an executive nominee.

But Senator John McCain (R-Ariz) is trying to avoid going nuclear and has instead been reaching across the aisle with hopes of negotiating a deal that will stop Democrats from filibustering. “I’m having just a few conversations that I’ve been having for a long time with my friends on the Democratic side,” he said. “I’m not having negotiations and there is no gang.”

The only Democratic senators who have come out in favor of Neil Gorsuch have been four senators who mostly serve districts that went red in the last presidential election.

Following news of the Democrats’ gathered votes, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted (11-9) along party lines to bring Gorsuch’s nomination in front of the full Senate.

(via Washington Post & The Hill)

Around The Web

TAGSdemocratsfilibusterNeil GorsuchSCOTUStrump
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP