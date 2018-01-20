Report: Trump Is ‘Furious’ The Government Shutdown Is Preventing Him From Going To Mar-A-Lago

#Inauguration 2017 #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
01.20.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

President Trump spent his Saturday morning lamenting Friday night’s government shutdown, which he blamed entirely on Senate Democrats. Yet before the previous evening’s final showdown between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the president reportedly fumed to White House staffers about the looming shutdown’s preventing him from attending a long-planned inauguration celebration at Mar-a-Lago. According to The Daily Beast, sources close to Trump claimed he had whined about not being able to attend “my party.”

The president’s planned trip to Florida was summarily canceled Friday afternoon ahead of the government shutdown. Even so, administration officials who spoke with The Daily Beast and others insisted “the expiration of government funding would not necessarily impede the president’s travel plans to Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere.” Rather, Trump’s trip to Mar-a-Lago was canceled because of optics — if the president was seen attending his own inauguration celebration amid a government shutdown, it wouldn’t look good.

Meanwhile, Democratic strategist turned Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin cited “[m]ultiple people close to the White House” who told him Trump is “absolutely furious he hasn’t been able to leave for Mar-a-Lago yet.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Inauguration 2017#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNInauguration 2017mar-a-lagoPolitics

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 4 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 week ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP