Getty Image

The threat of a government shutdown became a reality as midnight hit in D.C. on Friday. On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump fumed online (as is customary) that Democrats are the ones to blame for the shutdown, while the Dems are pointing the finger of blame back at the GOP.

In a series of tweets sent out Saturday morning, Trump declared that the inability to make a deal was the result of Democrats favoring “illegal immigrants” over defense and security spending. It should be noted that this is the first modern era government shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party, which is not the sort of feat Trump would tout on the anniversary on his inauguration. (The hashtag #TrumpShutdown became a global trend as a result.) Naturally, Trump’s “America First” branding was also included in his complaints.

“Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border,” grumbled Trump online. “They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess!”

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018