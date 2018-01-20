Trump Blames Democrats For The ‘Present’ Of A Government Shutdown On The Anniversary Of His Inauguration

#Donald Trump
01.20.18 6 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

The threat of a government shutdown became a reality as midnight hit in D.C. on Friday. On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump fumed online (as is customary) that Democrats are the ones to blame for the shutdown, while the Dems are pointing the finger of blame back at the GOP.

In a series of tweets sent out Saturday morning, Trump declared that the inability to make a deal was the result of Democrats favoring “illegal immigrants” over defense and security spending. It should be noted that this is the first modern era government shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party, which is not the sort of feat Trump would tout on the anniversary on his inauguration. (The hashtag #TrumpShutdown became a global trend as a result.) Naturally, Trump’s “America First” branding was also included in his complaints.

“Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border,” grumbled Trump online. “They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 4 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 week ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP