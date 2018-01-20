The threat of a government shutdown became a reality as midnight hit in D.C. on Friday. On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump fumed online (as is customary) that Democrats are the ones to blame for the shutdown, while the Dems are pointing the finger of blame back at the GOP.
In a series of tweets sent out Saturday morning, Trump declared that the inability to make a deal was the result of Democrats favoring “illegal immigrants” over defense and security spending. It should be noted that this is the first modern era government shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party, which is not the sort of feat Trump would tout on the anniversary on his inauguration. (The hashtag #TrumpShutdown became a global trend as a result.) Naturally, Trump’s “America First” branding was also included in his complaints.
“Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border,” grumbled Trump online. “They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess!”
Five democrats voted for this bill and republicans, who control all three branches, still can’t get shit together. Lol, trash.
Good, grab him by the pussy.
trump only represents the white nationalists and fundamentalist crusaders, his hardcore base. trump is a raging racist and his advisers brought him back from the brink of making a reasonable deal that would include a permanent solution for the Dreamers. trump, the great deal maker, can’t lead, can’t make a deal, and only knows how to bully people to get what he wants which is money. he has little interest in anything else except retaining the presidency he never expected.
Bleed ’em dry, boys. The longer this goes on, the worse the Republicans look. I hope they get every concession they can.
Trump seems like the guy who’d buy a present for himself, so I guess it’s fitting he considers the shutdown a present after he gave it to himself
I dont know what is considered modern era here, but this happened with Carter.