Getty Image

If reports the White House allegedly pressured the National Park Service to find photos of large inauguration crowds wasn’t enough of a backhand, the Internet churned out yet another joke aimed at Donald Trump’s supposedly tiny hands. This time, the dig was inspired by a viral tweet alleging Trump’s administration had photoshopped a Getty photo of he and First Lady Melania Trump saying goodbye to President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on inauguration day.

“Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging,” said Dana Schwartz, adding it was “the most embarassing (sic) thing I’ve ever seen.”

Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarassing thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/MGTbFfdLqp — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 27, 2017

Subsequent tweets compared the supposedly altered photo, which was taken from ABC News’ interview with Trump in the White House, and compared it to the original Getty photo with GIF animations. The comparisons were quite convincing, especially since coverage of Trump’s reportedly small hands ran rampant throughout his presidential campaign thanks to Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s original quip.

ABC News

Yet as with many things online, the supposed photoshop proved to be yet another hoax. The Verge quickly determined the original GIFs comparing the the Getty and ABC News images had been manipulated, and even produced their own GIF to illustrate the reality.