02.22.17 1 hour ago

Donald Trump’s federal civilian hiring freeze is having far-reaching effects with two Army bases already suspending child care programs due to the freeze. The two bases said they would not be admitting any more children into their programs either.

Trump’s freeze was intended to cut back on excessive government spending, but some may argue that childcare programs are indispensible. Officials for the Fort Knox Army Base said a handful of its child care programs will be suspended, including on-base child development center programs, the hourly care program, and new enrollment. Even after trying to ease the burden by suspending those few programs, a Fort Knox spokesperson said they are still having issues staffing other programs:

“We are prevented from bringing new caregivers on board but are still having our usual staff turnover and illnesses, which creates challenges to maintaining ratios and providing quality childcare.”

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden base in Germany is having similar issues while suspending part-day programs. VoteVets posted a copy of a leaked letter to troops who are stationed at the base.

