Trump Reportedly Fumed Haitians ‘All Have AIDS’ And All Nigerians Live In Huts During A Tense Immigration Meeting

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
12.23.17 10 Comments

Getty Image

Following a federal appeals court’s decision to rule against the Trump administration’s third attempt to institute a travel ban, a new report by the New York Times paints a rather alarming portrait of the president’s general opinions on immigration. This shouldn’t be a surprise, of course, as Trump infamously declared Mexican immigrants were bringing drugs, rape, and other questionable things into the United States when he first announced his candidacy. Considering what several aides who attended (or were briefed on) an Oval Office meeting in June told the Times, however, the president’s racism is far worse.

Reading from a document prepared by Stephen Miller, whose own problematic opinions on immigration are well-documented, Trump seethed at his advisors while complaining that the initial ban’s missteps were making him look bad:

Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.

Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONJohn Kellymuslim banPoliticsREX TILLERSONstephen millerTravel Ban

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP