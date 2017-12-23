Following a federal appeals court’s decision to rule against the Trump administration’s third attempt to institute a travel ban, a new report by the New York Times paints a rather alarming portrait of the president’s general opinions on immigration. This shouldn’t be a surprise, of course, as Trump infamously declared Mexican immigrants were bringing drugs, rape, and other questionable things into the United States when he first announced his candidacy. Considering what several aides who attended (or were briefed on) an Oval Office meeting in June told the Times, however, the president’s racism is far worse.
Reading from a document prepared by Stephen Miller, whose own problematic opinions on immigration are well-documented, Trump seethed at his advisors while complaining that the initial ban’s missteps were making him look bad:
Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.
Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.
Not racist! Not racist! You’re the racist!
It’s really fucking bad that even if this is a bullshit report, it’s immediately believable. If Obama had been reported to have said things this derogatory, pretty much no one would believe it. Yet it could be reported that trump said even worse than this, and everyone just nods an goes “yeah that sounds like him”.
Fucking fuck.
The pussy grabber has said worse than this. That is why it’s 100% believable. The bar is sitting on the ground at this point.
@Bitterpeace at this point the bar is dead and buried 6 feet below the Mariana Trench. It’s slowly working its way to the molten core of the earth.
@mike44 – Which is problematic if it’s false because, like everyone’s said, the only thing that he could say that isn’t believable is something pleasant about someone outside of his party, race, religion, gender, sexuality, socio-economic class, friends or family…
we need fundamental change to address profound problems in the USA: climate change, wealth/income inequality, and health care for all.
instead we’re getting racist incitement, degradation of the environment along with the promotion of dirty fossil fuels, and a fanatical push to eliminate the little health care the poor have access to for millions of Americans. America under the right wing extremists is more of a greedy/selfish deadbeat dad to its throwaway children.
I mean Haiti wouldn’t be at the top of my list for a cocaine fueled, bareback madness adventure, but I think I could present my argument with a bit more diplomacy.
Oh this was probably much worse, I guarantee there was some n bombs dropped.
In mixed company, I highly doubt it.