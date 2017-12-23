Getty Image

Following a federal appeals court’s decision to rule against the Trump administration’s third attempt to institute a travel ban, a new report by the New York Times paints a rather alarming portrait of the president’s general opinions on immigration. This shouldn’t be a surprise, of course, as Trump infamously declared Mexican immigrants were bringing drugs, rape, and other questionable things into the United States when he first announced his candidacy. Considering what several aides who attended (or were briefed on) an Oval Office meeting in June told the Times, however, the president’s racism is far worse.

Reading from a document prepared by Stephen Miller, whose own problematic opinions on immigration are well-documented, Trump seethed at his advisors while complaining that the initial ban’s missteps were making him look bad: