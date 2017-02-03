According to a government attorney speaking in federal court on Friday, over 100,000 visas were revoked following the sudden implementation of President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban. Washington Post reporter Justin Jouvenal, who was covering a trial pertaining to two Yemeni brothers’ lawsuit (among many others) following their detention at and deportation from Dulles International Airport on Saturday, broke the news on Twitter. The new number calls into question Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s declaration on Sunday that, despite all the backlash, Trump’s executive order only detrimentally affected 109 people.
Erez Reuveni from the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation revealed the new tally in court Friday morning. Tareq and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz’s representative, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told the Washington Post it “sucked the air out of my lungs.” What’s more, the number and the travel ban that caused it moved Judge Leonie M. Brinkema to berate Reuveni, the Justice Department and the White House for the “chaos” that resulted — even though the government lawyer admitted all green card holders were eventually allowed into the country:
“It’s quite clear that not all the thought went into it that should have gone into it,” Brinkema said. “There has been chaos… without any kind of actual hard evidence that there is a need” to revoke visas already granted. People had relied on their visas as valid, she said; families had expected to be reunited with loved ones.
Over half a dozen different federal judges have issued stays against the implementation of parts of Trump’s executive order and yet the CBP (Executive Branch) is openly ignoring them. No way in hell they would do that on their own accord unless directed to do so by the White House.
This is part of Bannon’s plan. Issue an unconstitutional order, the courts block it, ignore the courts, see what happens. What can the Judicial Branch do to compel Trump to obey the law? Is the GOP-dominated Congress willing to impeach Trump if he openly flouts the law and the Constitution and tells the Judiciary to fuck off? If Bannon can show that the White House can safely ignore the Judiciary, he will have effectively destroyed the one and only remaining check and balance that exists between Trump and absolutely power over the American people. We’re only two weeks in and Trump has us on a bullet train to the worst Constitutional crisis this country has faced since Nixon and possibly since the Civil War.
Yep. Full speed through the blockade. If you ain’t first you’re last
@Fartakiss – are you seriously calling your Constitution a “blockade”? (*grabs Bugs Bunny’s saw, starts sawing Canada off from USA*)