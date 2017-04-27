Getty Image

When President Trump‘s Access Hollywood tape went public, an already fraught relationship with female voters born from controversial and offensive remarks came to a head. But despite that and many allegations of sexual assault, 53% of white women voted for Trump, helping to clinch his victory. And in the First 100 Days of Trump’s presidency, it’s been made clear that a contentious back and forth is sure to continue as women have mobilized in protest of Trump and his actions while he has pursued a number of policies (some of which are accounted below) that have been unpopular with women and their allies.

Revoking Foreign Aid And Bringing Back The Global Gag Rule

One of the first moves Trump made when entering the White House was bringing back the Global Gag Rule, which prohibits giving U.S. foreign aid to programs that offer — or even discuss — abortion as a family-planning option, no matter what other services they provide, including AIDS treatment, malaria, and child care. This freeze, which could jeopardize $9.5 billion in funding, even applies to programs that used other funding sources to pay for abortion services. That could drastically affect women all over the world who receive critical health benefits from these programs, proving that Trump’s policies could not only have a harmful impact on American women but women all across the globe.

Additionally, the changes usher in cuts to UNFPA, which helps alleviate poverty while helping couples make their own decisions regarding when they are ready to bring children into the world.

Attacking The ACA

Trump has faced considerable setbacks in his mission to end Obamacare, and while he claims that Trumpcare will eventually be “insurance for everyone,” his proposals pose considerable stumbling blocks for women in their pursuit of quality care. And it’s not just Trump.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price threw up a “states rights” answer when asked if he was against so-called “gender rating” (which means insurance companies could charge women more for insurance) when it comes to premiums. Additionally, essential female services like maternity care and mammograms were also on the chopping block among congressional negotiators at one point. The latest update has that becoming a less automatic thing and more subject to the whims of each state, but the negative result would still be the same in those states that choose to embrace the idea of affordable insurance (even if it’s hollow) over the reality of insurance that is actually worth anything.