About halfway through a Washington Post story detailing the possible deployment of 1,000 more American troops to Afghanistan, several anonymous officials with the administration made a sadly unsurprising claim about President Trump. According to the report, “The president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Why the random bit of trivia regarding Trump’s apparent racism? Because Modi, who met with him in the Oval Office last year, famously said of America’s efforts in Afghanistan, “Never has a country given so much away for so little in return.”

Whether or not the quoted administration officials are telling the truth remains to be seen. Even so, this wouldn’t be the first time Trump has affected an Indian accent. At a campaign stop in Delaware, the Republican candidate mocked call center employees while discussing the need to bring jobs back to the U.S.:

“So I called up, under the guise I’m checking on my card, I said, ‘Where are you from?'” Trump said and then he copied the response from the call centre in a fake Indian accent. “We are from India,” Trump impersonated the response. “Oh great, that’s wonderful,” he said as he pretended to hang up the phone.

Considering previous reports detailing the president’s “sh*thole countries” remark during a heated meeting about immigration, the Post‘s claims mark yet another documented instance of Trump allegedly engaging in racist behavior.

(Via Washington Post and Times of India)