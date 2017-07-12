Getty Image

President Trump sat down Wednesday for an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network and Pat Robertson’s 7oo Club. In the interview, President Trump makes the baffling claim that Vladimir Putin actually wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election because she would decimate the US military as well as the energy industry because “she wants to have windmills”:

“We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me. And that’s why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn’t want to see that.” “And from day one I want fracking and everything else to get energy prices low and to create tremendous energy. We’re going to be self-supporting, we just about are now. We’re going to be exporting energy — he doesn’t want that. He would like Hillary where she wants to have windmills. He would much rather have that because energy prices would go up and Russia as you know relies very much on energy.”

The President goes on to describe himself in the third person and say that coal, fracking, and natural gas are all “opening up … but nobody ever mentions that,” and that Putin would “hate” these developments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump says that he and Putin had a very productive meeting at the G20 Summit and that it was “a good thing, not a bad thing” that they met for far longer than scheduled in relative secrecy.

(via CBN News)