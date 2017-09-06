Donald Trump’s Love Of Daughter Ivanka Calling Him ‘Daddy’ Has Spawned Reactions Galore Online

#Internet Reactions #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump
09.06.17 37 mins ago

The word “daddy” is one with a lot of flexibility on use and how it makes folks feel when they hear it. You might come from a pro-daddy household (maybe you’re Cody Rhodes) or it’s not in your zip code at all. Saying “daddy” conjures up a lot of imagery and when President of the United States Donald Trump expressed his fondness for daughter Ivanka calling him “daddy” versus “dad,” Twitter had takes galore.

Donald has a history of making comments about Ivanka that feel plucked out of a cringe comedy rather than a traditional father-daughter relationship, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the current commander-in-chief might get into another one of these spots. On Wednesday, Trump relayed to the crowd at a tax reform event in North Dakota that his daughter/ advisor really wanted to be in attendance. The presentation of this detail was definitely A Choice™.

“She said, ‘Dad, can I come with you?’,” said Trump. “Actually she said ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that. I said, ‘Yes, you can.”

Twitter had some thoughts on Donald’s daddy talk. A lot of ’em, really.

