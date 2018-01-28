President Donald Trump was in a feisty mood on Sunday and elected to mock rapper/mogul Jay-Z on Twitter. There was a time where this scenario seemed impossible and yet here we are.
“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!,” he tweeted.
The tweet is a response to Jay-Z’s comments on CNN’s The Van Jones Show where the rapper criticized Trump. Jay-Z expressed how Trump’s “sh*thole countries” attitude is hurtful and stressed the need for humanity in making decisions. Asked by Jones if it was alright for Trump “to say terrible things but put money in our pockets,” Jay Z pushed back at that concept.
“It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” he said.
Of course, Trump responded to this criticism by brandishing the black unemployment rate and using it as a shield against the remarks. Speaking of which, while the black unemployment is at a historic low (6.8%), the percentage of white unemployment is nearly half that (3.7%) signaling a continued disparity in the job market that has not been remedied. Trump did not address the root of Jay-Z’s criticism.
Oddly enough, Jay-Z voicing his concerns on a cable news show has captured Trump’s attention far more than Eminem’s litany of direct insults aimed at the president. Bill Maher shared an observation Friday night that seemed to foreshadow what was coming.
(Via CNN)
