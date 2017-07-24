Getty Image

President Trump’s latest tweetstorm as well as his Sunday installment revolve around his anger with the ongoing Russia investigation. This is nothing new, but one aspect sticks out above the rest of the complaints. Mere days after Trump trashed Jeff Sessions, he issued a sort-of defense of his attorney general by referring to him as “beleaguered.” Since Trump’s a spelling-challenged kind of guy, his use of the word (spelled correctly) is unexpected, and further, any semblance of a thumbs up was swiftly negated by Trump’s complaint that Sessions isn’t investigating “Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations.”

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

This tweet also arrives after Trump expressed disappointment with how Sessions recused himself from all matters relating to Russia investigations. So, he appears to realize that Sessions can’t investigate Hillary’s supposed Russian ties even if he wanted to, but Trump’s still complaining about it? In addition, this tweet arrives in conjunction with an Axios report that Trump would really like to replace Sessions with Rudy Giuliani.

The former NYC mayor, of course, claimed some inside knowledge on the Clinton email probe and is also curiously leading a cyber security team for the White House. Would the Senate actually confirm Giuliani? And more importantly, would Trump ditch yet another appointee six months into his presidency? We’ll likely soon find out.

On Sunday night, Trump lashed out at Republicans, “even some that were carried over the line on my back,” who have supposedly failed to protect him. Many people presumed that this had to do with the Congressional bill on Russian sanctions, which Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House will support. However, these two consecutive tweets show that Trump can’t be happy about Congress severely limiting his power to lift those restrictions.