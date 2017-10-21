Getty Image

Hot off of tweeting statistics from a conspiracy-mongering network about the supposed rise of Islamic terror in the United Kingdom, Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by tweeting about an entirely different conspiracy theory. Well, that’s not entirely true. After first tweeting about his proposed tax cuts and once again attacking congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Trump turned his attention to the classified JFK files, of all things. “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what the thought process is behind the president’s words — other than the usual smoke and mirrors — however CNN helpfully provides some insight:

Historians who have studied the assassination do not believe the documents will lead to any bombshell new conclusions in the Kennedy assassination, but the documents could shed more light on facets of the investigation and Oswald’s mysterious trip to Mexico City weeks before the assassination. Some have expressed concerns that the documents could be embarrassing to Mexico and damaging to US-Mexico relations.

It’s also worth noting that congress mandated in 1992 that all assassination documents would be required to be released within 25 years barring harm to intelligence agencies, which would bring us to 2017. Previously, Trump suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was linked to the JFK assassination.

