A Crowd Gathered Outside JFK Airport To Protest The Detainment Of Refugees Under Trump’s Immigration Ban

01.28.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

On Saturday afternoon, a crowd assembled at NYC’s JFK International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugee entry from several Muslim-majority countries. This immediately resulted in the detainment of several refugees, visa holders, and even two Iraqis with U.S. Army ties. Now, the throng of protesters outside of Terminal 4 is demanding to see the refugees and chanting, “Let them in!”

The refugees have been detained indefinitely, but the crowd is vowing to go nowhere. On Twitter, Michael Moore has urged local followers to join suit.

Moore later claimed that the protest grew to include thousands of people.

Trump’s call for new screening procedures and a “realignment” of refugee entry guidelines includes a religious test that gives priority to Christian refugees over Muslims. On Saturday, House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to extinguish some of the outrage while insisting that this is not a ban on Muslims. Well, some people think it sure looks like one.

