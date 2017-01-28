Around 400 outside Terminal 4 at #jfk airport, NYC, chanting “LET THEM IN!” in protest of Trump’s Muslim & refugee ban #nobannowall pic.twitter.com/p3buU7wpCh
— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 28, 2017
On Saturday afternoon, a crowd assembled at NYC’s JFK International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugee entry from several Muslim-majority countries. This immediately resulted in the detainment of several refugees, visa holders, and even two Iraqis with U.S. Army ties. Now, the throng of protesters outside of Terminal 4 is demanding to see the refugees and chanting, “Let them in!”
The refugees have been detained indefinitely, but the crowd is vowing to go nowhere. On Twitter, Michael Moore has urged local followers to join suit.
Moore later claimed that the protest grew to include thousands of people.
Trump’s call for new screening procedures and a “realignment” of refugee entry guidelines includes a religious test that gives priority to Christian refugees over Muslims. On Saturday, House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to extinguish some of the outrage while insisting that this is not a ban on Muslims. Well, some people think it sure looks like one.
i think we may need to take a step back and admit that we are partially to blame for this. in 2009 there was a massive group of muslims from all across the country that were planning to leave islam and create a modern version of their religon which focused less on the Quran. these groups were protested agianst and labeled “islamaphobic” by americans until they were shut down. then in 2011 we had an even larger group of muslims that tried to form a coalition with law enforcement so they could report suspucious behavior. agian these groups were singaled out by americans as being anti islam until they were shut down. we kept undercutting there efforts to save their people because it made us feel better. now the cheeto in command is overreaching and we cant do anything but protest YET AGIAN when we should of helped the muslims lift eachother up when we had the chance.