Around 400 outside Terminal 4 at #jfk airport, NYC, chanting “LET THEM IN!” in protest of Trump’s Muslim & refugee ban #nobannowall pic.twitter.com/p3buU7wpCh — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 28, 2017

On Saturday afternoon, a crowd assembled at NYC’s JFK International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugee entry from several Muslim-majority countries. This immediately resulted in the detainment of several refugees, visa holders, and even two Iraqis with U.S. Army ties. Now, the throng of protesters outside of Terminal 4 is demanding to see the refugees and chanting, “Let them in!”

The refugees have been detained indefinitely, but the crowd is vowing to go nowhere. On Twitter, Michael Moore has urged local followers to join suit.

Everybody in NYC area– head to JFK Terminal 4 NOW! Big anti-Trump protest forming out of nowhere! Ppl mobilizing against Trump's Muslim ban — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Moore later claimed that the protest grew to include thousands of people.

Thousands keep pouring into JFK Terminal 4! An amazing sight! No planning, no organizing – just me and others saying "get to JFK now!" — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Trump’s call for new screening procedures and a “realignment” of refugee entry guidelines includes a religious test that gives priority to Christian refugees over Muslims. On Saturday, House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to extinguish some of the outrage while insisting that this is not a ban on Muslims. Well, some people think it sure looks like one.