Trump Scolds CNN’s Jim Acosta For Asking About Charlottesville: ‘I Like Real News, Not Fake News’

08.14.17 1 hour ago

After finally denouncing Nazis/white supremacists days after his first public comments on last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, President Trump got back to doing what he loves: Signing paper, talking about how great the economy is, and trashing CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Trump took a couple questions from the TV pool reporter, which coincidentally happened to be Acosta, and it was about Trump’s initial comments. Since Acosta was the day’s designated TV pool reporter, Trump had no real chance to avoid one of his preferred media targets.

“Mr. President, can you explain why you did not condemn those hate groups by name over the weekend?” Acosta asked.

“They’ve been condemned,” Trump replied. “They have been condemned.”

“And why are not having a press conference today, you said on Friday you had a press conference..” Acosta continued.

“We had a press conference, we just had a press conference,” Trump said, possibly referring to the day’s early on-camera appearance by Trump where he read prepared remarks about Charlottesville.

“Can we ask you some more questions then, sir?” Acosta asked.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Trump declared. “But I like real news, not fake news. You’re fake news,” Trump said while pointing at Acosta.

Trump then said thank you to everyone else before turning and slowly exiting the room.

“Mr. President, haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?” Acosta asked to no response as Trump was already at the doorway.

The paper signed by Trump is a memo authorizing someone to investigate whether China has stolen U.S. intellectual property. Trump added, “This is just the beginning” while talking about the memo, which likely is the first of many steps the administration will take to pressure China on North Korea.

(Via CNN)

