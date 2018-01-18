Getty Image

As a new report claiming the FBI was investigating whether Russia “illegally funneled” money through the NRA to his campaign, President Trump kicked off Thursday’s “executive time” with a tweeted rebuke of comments made by his chief of staff, John Kelly. “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it,” he explained, adding: “The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term [sic] reimbursement, by Mexico.” For good measure, the Donald also tossed in a few more jabs about the North American Free Trade Agreement, calling it a “bad joke.”

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

So what does this have to do with Kelly? On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Trump’s second chief of staff had privately told Democratic lawmakers that the president’s long-promised border wall with Mexico was not a “fully informed” idea. Rather, it was simply a campaign pledge that Trump and his advisors had come to see differently following the election.

Per the Washington Post, lawmakers and staffers who attended the meeting, or were informed of what Kelly said afterwards, claimed the general had described Trump’s border wall idea as “uninformed.” Others pushed back on this notion, but the damage was done.