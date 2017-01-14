Trump's Strained Relationship With Intelligence

Trump Kicks Off MLK Day Weekend By Trashing Civil Rights Icon John Lewis On Twitter

Donald Trump is no stranger to picking questionable fights with people after they’ve criticized him. Many thought the president-elect had hit a low point when he decided to take on the Gold Star family of Captain Humayun S. M. Khan after their appearance at the Democratic National Convention, but he may have hit a new low after setting his sights on civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis to kickstart MLK Day weekend.

The president-elect voiced his displeasure with Lewis on Twitter following a preview for an interview with the congressman on Meet The Press claiming Trump was an “illegitimate” president due to his alleged connections to Russia:

