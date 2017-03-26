Where Does Neil Gorsuch Stand On Women's Issues?

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Calls For Paul Ryan To Resign, Hours After Trump Told People To Watch Her Show

News Editor
03.26.17 4 Comments

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump tweeted out a directive for his followers to “Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.” Trump loves Fox News, so his recommendation was weird by presidential standards but not unusual for him. However, what went down on Pirro’s show makes Trump’s tweet look shady. The former prosecutor opened her show with a bold statement: “Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house.”

From there, Pirro ripped Ryan to pieces for the disastrous Trumpcare vote failure, which prompted a straight-up celebration, since the much maligned bill could have left up to 26 million people without healthcare over the next decade. The fact that the GOP Congress and Trump experienced such a colossal failure right out of the gate does not bode well, and while Trump has officially blamed Democrats, he may have chosen Pirro to do his dirty work.

Or did he? Pirro’s show aired nearly twelve hours after Trump tweeted, so arguably, there was enough time for her to completely retool an episode. However, there’s still the distinct possibility that Trump used Fox News to undermine a political adversary. Pirro played into this possibility while completely freeing Trump up from responsibility. She characterized the president as an unaware businessman, whereas — as Pirro frames it — Ryan held all of the cards. Pirro slammed Ryan for not taking all Congressional personalities into account and doing what needed to be done to pass the bill:

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpFOX NEWSjudge jeanine pirropaul ryanreince priebustrumpcare
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP