The Looming Fight With Trump Over Sanctuary Cities

Team Trump Appears To Have Deleted References To The Judicial Branch From The White House Website

01.30.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

As soon as the clock struck 12 Noon on inauguration day, the new presidential administration launched its own version of WhiteHouse.gov — complete with the removal of all references to climate change, civil rights, healthcare reform and the LGBT community. At the same time, a subsequent behind-the-scenes spat with the National Park Service’s Twitter account (and other governmental agencies with similarly rebellious social media presences) made it seem as though President Donald Trump’s digital arrival wouldn’t go so smoothly. Sure enough, recent visitors to the redesigned White House website discovered yet another glaring omission from its pages.

According to Gizmodo, the entry for the “Judicial Branch” on the website’s updated “Our Government” section is gone. Sure enough, anyone who Googles and manages to find an old link will only be greeted by a simple landing page and the statement, “Thank you for your interest in this subject.”

Paul Soulellis, a graphic designer based in New York, first drew attention to the discrepancy Sunday night with a series of tweets comparing the new WhiteHouse.gov’s “Our Government” section to the previous administration’s:

TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONJudicial BranchwebsitesWHITE HOUSE

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP