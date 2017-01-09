What's Happening With The Russian Hacking Scandal?

Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Will Reportedly Serve As A Senior Adviser In The White House

Throughout election season, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was often singled out as a behind-the-scenes “de facto campaign manager.” Kushner, the publisher of the New York Observer, was a political mover-and-shaker and someone who often smoothed over relations within the campaign. He’s also said to have a great deal of influence on Trump. So naturally, people suspected that Ivanka and Jared’s move to Washington D.C. (from their long-time New York City home base) meant Kushner could be eyeing an administrative role, and now we’re hearing word of what that job could be.

According to NBC News, a senior official within the Trump transition team has confirmed that Kushner will act as a senior adviser, but of course, there are legality concerns:

Kushner was an influential behind the scenes confidant to his father-in-law throughout the 2016 campaign. But a number of legal questions complicated his potential role in the incoming administration.

“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” Kushner’s lawyer said in a statement to NBC News.

Earlier this month, Kushner was reportedly consulting with attorneys over whether nepotism laws prevented his inclusion in the Trump administration. He was even supposedly considering an unpaid role, and reports that he’s trying to sell the Observer only added to the speculation. But according to the Trump transition official, his inclusion is practically official now.

Also, a shiny new New York magazine profile on Kushner says Trump’s son-in-law believes he never believed in birtherism, ever: “Back when Trump was spinning birther conspiracy theories, which were lapped up by gullible Republicans, one person who talked to Kushner says he offered assurances that his father-in-law didn’t really believe that stuff.” Right.

(Via NBC News & New York)

