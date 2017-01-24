Getty Image

FBI Director James Comey will likely keep his position at the bureau. Trump reportedly made the request, all while the FBI digs into some of his associates and even National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia.

Comey became a controversial figure (to say the least) during the campaign season. In July, he announced Hillary Clinton would not be punished for her private email use, but he reopened the matter weeks before the election. Then two days prior to the big day, he announced there was there was no criminality to be found. His timing didn’t sit well with some, including Clinton, who blamed her loss on Comey’s late-game announcement. Comey reportedly told associates Trump asked him to stay before this exchange.

It was unclear whether Comey would stay on as director (even though he had six years left on his 10-year term), but President Trump gave a big hint on Monday (he appeared to blow Comey a kiss), so his job looks to be safe. During a meeting with crowd first responders and security officials Monday, Trump spotted Comey and welcomed him with open arms: “He’s become more famous than me.”

Despite the warm embrace, Comey has a pretty full plate ahead of him. The FBI is still leading an investigation between Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and alleged ties to the Russian government, according to The New York Times. Also, the Justice Department’s inspector general is looking into Comedy’s own investigation and handling of the Clinton email debacle. So he may not be out of the woods yet.

(Via The New York Times & The Huffington Post)