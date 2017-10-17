Getty Image

He’s done it so many times before. President Trump says something questionable, factually inaccurate, or just plain irresponsible — either intentionally or in an off-the-cuff remark — and when he gets called out, instead of backtracking on his remarks he takes the opportunity to double down. Such is the Trump presidency. And why, after Trump is getting so much backlash for telling reporters Monday that “President Obama and other presidents” didn’t make calls to the grieving families of fallen soldiers, the president went on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News radio program Tuesday to show absolutely no remorse whatsoever.

“I think I’ve called every family of someone who’s died,” Trump said to Kilmeade in the interview, obviously neglecting to remember personally admitting yesterday that he had not even yet sent letters to the families of the four Green Berets who were killed in Niger, much less called them. “As far as other representatives, I don’t know,” he continued. “You could ask General Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?”

The president is referring to his White House chief of staff’s son, First Lieutenant Robert Kelly, who was was killed in 2010 at 29-years-old when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan while serving in Marines. Whether or not General Kelly took a call from President Obama following the death of his son seems like a personal matter between Kelly and Obama and not really game for anyone, much less the President of the United States, to speculate on. Whether or not anyone is surprised, it’s unlikely that the president’s latest will put an end to those resignation rumors anytime soon.

You can watch the interview below via Brian Kilmeade’s Facebook, although the audio is difficult to make out:

(Via Washington Examiner)